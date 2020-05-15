VW Amarok SUV (Toyota Fortuner rival) imagined - IAB Rendering

Volkswagen has almost every type of SUV in its portfolio. However, it lacks a proper Toyota Fortuner rivaling mid-size SUV that could help it achieve a much stronger presence in Asian markets. With that thought in mind, here’s a VW Amarok SUV rendered by our digital artist Shoeb Kalania.

Volkswagen’s SUV offensive has seen many new strategic models coming out over the years to gain a stronger foothold in global markets. Consider the VW Atlas for North America and the Middle East, for instance, or the upcoming VW Nivus for Latin America. By 2025, the company plans to have over 30 SUV models on offer worldwide and half of its sales to come from them. This expanded SUV line-up may include a tough ladder-frame mid-size SUV.

The second-gen VW Amarok will use the ladder-frame chassis of the seventh-gen Ford Ranger (Ford T7). The same platform would spawn an SUV as well - the fourth-gen Ford Endeavour (Ford U704). So, technically, Volkswagen can make an Amarok SUV. A model like that could help the solidify its presence in Thailand and other ASEAN markets where PPV SUVs are in high demand. Local manufacturing would be key to success, though. So, the VW Amarok SUV would probably roll off the same production line as the Ford Endeavour or Ford Everest in Thailand.

As exciting as the VW Amarok SUV launch may sound, sadly, there is no such plan at the moment. The alliance between Volkswagen and Ford is only for commercial vehicles. However, should the partnership expand to include private vehicles in the future, a mid-size ladder-frame SUV like this could be among the first candidates.

