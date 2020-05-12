2021 Ford Endeavour to be sold in India with 213 PS twin-turbo engine - Report

12/05/2020 - 10:56 | | Sagar Parikh
The 2021 Ford Endeavour, unlike the current model, will be available in India with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. It is expected to be launched in the country in the second half of 2021.

The 2021 Ford Endeavour will likely arrive in India in the second half of 2021.

The 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine in question belongs to the Panther engine family. It is available in the current Ford Endeavour in overseas markets. However, in our market, only the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine of the Panther engine family is offered.

The 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine comes in the tuning of 170 PS/420 Nm in India and 180 PS/420 Nm in other markets. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine produces 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. In some markets, it is a replacement for the 3.2-litre single-turbo five-cylinder diesel engine that develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque and was offered in India earlier.

Internationally, Ford offers two 2.0-litre diesel engines in the Endeavour (Everest) - 180 PS/420 Nm single-turbo and 213 PS/500 Nm twin-turbo. The company will offer the latter in the next-gen Endeavour in India as well.

It is safe to assume that Ford will offer the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine also in the 2021 Endeavour in India, just like it does in the current model. This engine will probably bring the most volumes. A 10-speed automatic transmission should be common to both the engines.

The 2021 Ford Endeavour will be the fourth generation of the Blue Oval’s mid-size SUV. Codenamed ‘Ford U704’, the Mk4 model would also sit on a ladder-frame chassis to be as rugged and capable as, if not more than, its predecessors.

Spy shots have already leaked plenty of the next-gen Ford Endeavour’s design and features. The fully redesigned Toyota Fortuner rival will have an upright stance but with a fusion of modern elements like a huge radiator grille and split headlamps. On the inside, too, the next-gen SUV will be more contemporary, with features like fully digital instrument cluster electric parking brake.

