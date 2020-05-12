The 2021 Ford Endeavour, unlike the current model, will be available in India with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. It is expected to be launched in the country in the second half of 2021.

The 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine in question belongs to the Panther engine family. It is available in the current Ford Endeavour in overseas markets. However, in our market, only the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine of the Panther engine family is offered.

The 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine comes in the tuning of 170 PS/420 Nm in India and 180 PS/420 Nm in other markets. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine produces 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. In some markets, it is a replacement for the 3.2-litre single-turbo five-cylinder diesel engine that develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque and was offered in India earlier.

It is safe to assume that Ford will offer the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine also in the 2021 Endeavour in India, just like it does in the current model. This engine will probably bring the most volumes. A 10-speed automatic transmission should be common to both the engines.

The 2021 Ford Endeavour will be the fourth generation of the Blue Oval’s mid-size SUV. Codenamed ‘Ford U704’, the Mk4 model would also sit on a ladder-frame chassis to be as rugged and capable as, if not more than, its predecessors.

Spy shots have already leaked plenty of the next-gen Ford Endeavour’s design and features. The fully redesigned Toyota Fortuner rival will have an upright stance but with a fusion of modern elements like a huge radiator grille and split headlamps. On the inside, too, the next-gen SUV will be more contemporary, with features like fully digital instrument cluster electric parking brake.

