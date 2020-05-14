The VW Tiguan may have been discontinued in India but it was expected to be relaunched after its mid-life facelift. According to a new report, the 2021 VW Tiguan facelift will be cheaper than the old model in India.

While the old VW Tiguan was available with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, the new VW Tiguan will be sold with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine. The diesel engine came in the tuning of 143 PS/340 Nm, with 7-speed DSG and 4Motion as standard.

The petrol engine will be the same one as in the Skoda Karoq, producing a maximum power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. At a later stage, it could be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system to make up for the non-availability of a diesel engine. A 7-speed DSG would obviously be standard, but 4Motion isn’t expected in the new VW Tiguan with petrol engine at launch.

The 2021 VW Tiguan has already leaked partially, via spy shots captured during the shoot of its promotional material. The VW Tiguan facelift has a more expressive front fascia with 2020 VW Golf-inspired, sleeker headlights featuring IQ.Light LED matrix technology, and new front bumper and new radiator grille. At the rear, tweaked LED tail lights, new bumper and 'TIGUAN' block letter branding on the tailgate are expected to be the main changes.

As for the interior changes, the VW Tiguan should receive a new virtual instrument cluster and new infotainment systems, both from the MIB 3 family. Volkswagen could launch the new Tiguan compact SUV in India as early as at the end of this year. The company will locally assemble the new compact SUV and is expected to price it anywhere between INR 23-26 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the old model was priced from INR 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: autocarindia.com]