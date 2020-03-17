Vespa Elettrica to be launched in India by June - Report

17/03/2020
The Vespa Elettrica electric scooter that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 last month is among the many upcoming scooters in India. According to a new report, the Vespa Elettrica will be launched in our market by June this year.

Vespa Elettrica e-scooter front quarter
The price of the Vespa Elettrica will be higher than its competitors, which will be the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

Vespa will be bringing the Elettrica to India via the CBU route from Italy. This means that the Vespa Elettrica price will be much higher than the price of its competitors - Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

Vespa Elettrica Key Features

The Elettrica electric scooter borrows various styling and design cues from Vespa’s conventional petrol-powered scooters. It features a mix of retro and modern elements like curvy body panels, full-LED lighting, chrome highlights, etc. Vespa has also added a full-colour TFT instrument cluster that shows information like speed, battery capacity, range, odometer, etc. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with a smartphone via the Vespa Connect app. This enables customers to benefit from features like call receiving and ending, turn-by-turn navigation, receiving SMSes, etc. When it comes to quality, materials, and fit-and-finish, Vespa has left no stone unturned.

Vespa Elettrica Specifications

Aspect45 km/h Specification70 km/h Specification
Length1,870 mm1,870 mm
Width735 mm735 mm
Height1,150 mm1,150 mm
Wheelbase1,350 mm1,350 mm
Seat Height790 mm790 mm
Weight (with battery)130 kg130 kg
Power Unit ProducerPiaggio GroupPiaggio Group
Continuous Power3.5 kW3.6 kW
Maximum Power4 kW4 kW
Motor Torque200 Nm (at the wheel)200 Nm (at the wheel)
Battery Voltage48 V48 V
Battery Capacity86 Ah86 Ah
Battery Energy4.2 kWh4.2 kWh
Battery Cell ProducerLG ChemLG Chem
Battery Recharge Time4 hours (with voltage of 220 V)4 hours (with voltage of 220 V)
Battery Life1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%)1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%)
Battery Weight25 kg25 kg
Energy RecoveryYesYes
Top Speed (Eco/Power)30 km/h/45 km/h45 km/h/70 km/h
Range (Eco/Power)100 km/80 km100 km/70 km
Front Tyre110/70 - 12-inch110/70 - 12-inch
Rear Tyre120/70 - 11-inch120/70 - 11-inch
Front BrakeØ 200 mm discØ 200 mm disc
Rear BrakeØ 140 mm drumØ 140 mm drum
Combined Braking SystemNoYes

The Vespa Elettrica has a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery which powers up a brushless DC motor generating maximum power of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque. It takes 4.0 hours to fully charge the battery pack. There are two riding modes, namely Eco and Power. The Eco Mode is the ideal mode for a daily city commute, while the Power Mode, as the name suggests, is a performance mode. The Vespa Elettrica range varies as per the variant and the riding mode, and it is as high as 100 km.

The Vespa Elettrica's suspension setup comprises a single-sided trailing link suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Vespa Elettrica e-scooter digital instrument cluster display
The full-colour TFT instrument cluster features Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with a smartphone via the Vespa Connect app.

Also Read: BS-VI Vespa and Aprilia scooters launched in India

Vepsa Elettrica Price

Because of being a CBU import, the Vespa Elettrica will be very costly. In France, it costs a whopping EUR 6,410 (INR 5,28,267.33) in the 45 km/h variant and an even more stupendous EUR 6,710 (INR 552991.23) in the 70 km/h variant.

Even though electric two-wheelers are now being widely accepted in the country, Vespa will have to do something out of the box to record decent Elettrica sales because of its extremely high price tag. Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: DriveSpark]

Vespa Elettrica - Image Gallery

