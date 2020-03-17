Vespa Elettrica to be launched in India by June - Report

The Vespa Elettrica electric scooter that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 last month is among the many upcoming scooters in India. According to a new report, the Vespa Elettrica will be launched in our market by June this year.

Vespa will be bringing the Elettrica to India via the CBU route from Italy. This means that the Vespa Elettrica price will be much higher than the price of its competitors - Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

Vespa Elettrica Key Features

The Elettrica electric scooter borrows various styling and design cues from Vespa’s conventional petrol-powered scooters. It features a mix of retro and modern elements like curvy body panels, full-LED lighting, chrome highlights, etc. Vespa has also added a full-colour TFT instrument cluster that shows information like speed, battery capacity, range, odometer, etc. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with a smartphone via the Vespa Connect app. This enables customers to benefit from features like call receiving and ending, turn-by-turn navigation, receiving SMSes, etc. When it comes to quality, materials, and fit-and-finish, Vespa has left no stone unturned.

Vespa Elettrica Specifications

Aspect 45 km/h Specification 70 km/h Specification Length 1,870 mm 1,870 mm Width 735 mm 735 mm Height 1,150 mm 1,150 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm 1,350 mm Seat Height 790 mm 790 mm Weight (with battery) 130 kg 130 kg Power Unit Producer Piaggio Group Piaggio Group Continuous Power 3.5 kW 3.6 kW Maximum Power 4 kW 4 kW Motor Torque 200 Nm (at the wheel) 200 Nm (at the wheel) Battery Voltage 48 V 48 V Battery Capacity 86 Ah 86 Ah Battery Energy 4.2 kWh 4.2 kWh Battery Cell Producer LG Chem LG Chem Battery Recharge Time 4 hours (with voltage of 220 V) 4 hours (with voltage of 220 V) Battery Life 1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%) 1,000 cycles (residual capacity 80%) Battery Weight 25 kg 25 kg Energy Recovery Yes Yes Top Speed (Eco/Power) 30 km/h/45 km/h 45 km/h/70 km/h Range (Eco/Power) 100 km/80 km 100 km/70 km Front Tyre 110/70 - 12-inch 110/70 - 12-inch Rear Tyre 120/70 - 11-inch 120/70 - 11-inch Front Brake Ø 200 mm disc Ø 200 mm disc Rear Brake Ø 140 mm drum Ø 140 mm drum Combined Braking System No Yes

The Vespa Elettrica has a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery which powers up a brushless DC motor generating maximum power of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque. It takes 4.0 hours to fully charge the battery pack. There are two riding modes, namely Eco and Power. The Eco Mode is the ideal mode for a daily city commute, while the Power Mode, as the name suggests, is a performance mode. The Vespa Elettrica range varies as per the variant and the riding mode, and it is as high as 100 km.

The Vespa Elettrica's suspension setup comprises a single-sided trailing link suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Vepsa Elettrica Price

Because of being a CBU import, the Vespa Elettrica will be very costly. In France, it costs a whopping EUR 6,410 (INR 5,28,267.33) in the 45 km/h variant and an even more stupendous EUR 6,710 (INR 552991.23) in the 70 km/h variant.

Even though electric two-wheelers are now being widely accepted in the country, Vespa will have to do something out of the box to record decent Elettrica sales because of its extremely high price tag. Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: DriveSpark]