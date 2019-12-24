BS-VI Vespa and Aprilia scooters launched in India

Piaggio India has updated its Vespa and Aprilia scooters with BS-VI compliance. Thanks to a higher displacement engine, the BS-VI Aprilia scooters offer better performance over the BS-IV Aprilia (150 cc) models. They pack a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that pumps out 11 PS of peak power. In comparison, the 150 cc engine made 10.4 PS of maximum power.

Piaggio India has not disclosed the performance numbers for the rest of the models. According to a report released earlier this month, the BS-VI Vespa 125 range uses a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected motor that produces 7.30 kW (9.92 PS) of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.60 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The BS-IV compliant Vespa 125's engine, for reference, made 7.1 kW (9.65 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The BS-VI Vespa 150 series is propelled by a 149.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that is tuned to deliver 7.7 kW (10.45 PS) of peak power at 7,600 rpm and 10.60 Nm of max torque at 5,500 rpm. The BS-IV Vespa 150's engine produced 7.4 kW (10.06 PS) at 6,750 rpm and 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Basically, there are two premium BS-VI engines at Piaggio India now, a 150 cc unit for Vespa models and a 160 cc engine for Aprilia models. The company is likely differentiating Aprilia models with higher performance this way.

The hardware specifications on the BS-VI Aprilia scooters is identical to the outgoing models. Thus, a pair of telescopic front forks and a single-sided spring at the back continue to perform the shock absorption tasks. Braking hardware continues to comprise a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. The 125 cc models feature CBS tech, while the 160 cc series use a single-channel ABS to govern the anchoring setup. The BS-VI Vespa products, too, have the same hardware as the models they replace.

There are no upgrades to the styling, paint schemes and the graphics on the BS-VI compliant Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

Commenting on the launch of the BS-VI compliant models, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India, said:

We are pleased to transition effectively into BS VI emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the Government’ efforts on emission, we have achieved significant reduction in emission through our advanced combustion system. As a global brand, we understand the need to innovate and evolve, in order to build the mobility for future.

Details about the pricing are limited, as Piaggio India has only announced the ex-showroom tags for the entry-level models. The BS-VI Vespa range has been priced from INR 91,492, while the BS-VI Aprilia scooters' prices start at INR 85,431.