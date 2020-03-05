Revolt Intellicorp recently started its operations in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Its RV400 has received an overwhelming response from both the cities.

The Gurugram-based start-up is in process of expanding its network in the country. It opened its first two dealerships in Ahmedabad on 29 February 2020. One outlet is located in Naroda whereas the other one is in Himalaya Mall. The company claims that the first batch of Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle in the city was sold out within 72 hours.

Similarly, Revolt Intellicorp's Hyderabad dealership in Jubilee Hills was inaugurated on 3 March 2020 and the first batch of Revolt RV400 went out of stock in just 24 hours. The company has not disclosed the size of the first batch that was exhausted in both the cities.

Deliveries of the first batch of RV400 electric motorcycle in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad will commence from mid-June onwards. Right now, Revolt Intellicorp is accepting bookings for the bike’s second batch whose deliveries will start sometime in mid-July.

Revolt Intellicorp’s next target is Chennai. It will open two dealerships in the city today. After that, the company will enter Mumbai by the end of this month.

Considering the crazy demand for Revolt RV400 in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, we wouldn’t be surprised if the first batch in Chennai goes out of stock in a similar fashion. This also tells us that people have started accepting electric two-wheelers in our country and its market is growing.

Launched in August 2019, the Revolt RV400 is one of the best electric two-wheelers available in India right now. It has some really good features like a 72V, 3.24 kWh battery pack, 3 kW rated motor that generates 170 Nm of peak torque, top speed of 85 km/h, riding range of 156 km three different riding modes, and whatnot.

[Source: zigwheels.com]