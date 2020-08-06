Buy a Vespa or Aprilia scooter in Aug & win up to INR 20K cashback

To make the upcoming festive season more joyful for its customers, Piaggio India has announced a new and attractive offer called ‘More for Morya’. Buyers of Vespa or Aprilia scooters will get an opportunity to win a cashback of up to INR 20,000.

Piaggio India’s ‘More for Morya’ festive offer is to celebrate the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi which is considered to be one of the most auspicious times of the year to buy a new vehicle. To benefit from the ‘More for Morya’ festive offer customers need to purchase a Vespa or Aprilia scooter in August and they will get a scratch card which provides a chance to win a cashback of up to INR 20,000. This offer applicable in only select states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The ‘More for Morya’ festive offer is available at all Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across the country. This offer is not valid for any online purchase. So customers will need to visit the dealerships and make a purchase. The offer applies to the entire range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

Piaggio India’s ‘More for Morya’ festive offer is valid until the month-end, i.e., 31 August 2020. The attractive offer is expected to boost the sales of both Vespa and Aprilia two-wheelers during the festive season.

Also Read: 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant launched, priced at INR 91,321

In other news, Vespa has recently launched the BS6 models of the VXL 125 and SXL 125 scooters at INR 1.10 lakh* and INR 1.13 lakh* respectively. Both of them share a 125cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 7.30 kW or 9.9 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The highlights of this mill are the aluminium cylinder head, overhead cam and roller rocker arm along with variable spark timing management.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi