2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant launched, priced at INR 91,321

Piaggio India has launched the 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant in India. The BS6-compliant 125cc scooter with better braking performance comes at a sticker price of INR 91,321*.

The 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held earlier this year. It was originally scheduled to be introduced in the Indian market in March-April, however, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic might have pushed things off the track. Now, as some form of normalcy is gradually getting restore in the nation, Piaggio India launched the 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant in the country.

2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Features

As the name suggests, the disc brake variant of the 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 comes equipped with a 220mm disc brake with a 2-pot calliper at the front. The rear continues to feature a drum brake. Piaggio India has not included ABS with the new scooter, however, it does come with CBS (Combined Braking System). The company has also provided 12-inch wheels which are wrapped with cross-pattern tyres. Apart from the front disc brake, the 2020 Aprilia Storm disc brake variant also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of aesthetics, the new 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant is similar to the standard variant of the scooter. It features a simple yet sporty design with an attractive front end. The side-mounted exhaust, high-rise tail section, and blacked-out alloy wheels keep the side profile of the scooter busy. As for the colour options, there are two shades available - Red and Yellow.

2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Specs

Powering the 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant is a familiar 125cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The fuel-injected mill with 3 valves has been tuned to produce 9.5PS of maximum power and 9.9Nm of peak torque.

2020 Aprilia Storm 125 Price

Variant Price* Storm 125 Standard INR 85,431 Storm 125 Disc Brake INR 91,321

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Pune