Upcoming Kia Sonet Officially Makes An Entry On Kia India's Website

Amongst a majority of new car buyers in 2020, a lot of interest has been shown for the all-new Kia Sonet SUV. The car was first showcased at the Auto Expo, eventually going into production and teased through glimpses released by Kia Motors. They were even a few spy shots taken of the new 2020 Kia Sonet, which gave us a look at how the car would look inside and in its base version. Before its official launch on August 7, the all-new Kia Sonet has now made it to the company’s India website and has started registering interest amongst prospective buyers in order to keep them updated.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. Which itself is a modified version of what you find in the Elite i20, with 69 per cent high-strength steel for added rigidity. The car will measure under 4m in length, most likely around the 3,995mm mark like the Venue. In terms of styling, the new Kia Sonet is all set to become one of the best looking models in its segment. Similar Remove featured imageto what the Kia Seltos was able to manage in its own respective class. The front profile is highlighted by Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille, which would be flanked by sharp, wrap-around headlights. The DRL light pattern will feature a fang-like design. When it comes to the bumper, it gets a bold design, with angular cut outs for the fog lamp housing and a faux skid plate that sits in the middle. Step to the side, the new Kia Sonet might not be as aggressive as the front or rear, but gets distinctive touches like a floating-type roof design, multi-spoke large alloys, black plastic cladding and a gloss black panel decorating the C-pillar. At the rear, highlights are LED tail lamps, a one-piece tail light design, a large sloping window and chiseled bumper design with faux skid plate.

When it comes to the interior, the Kia Sonet will adopt a similar design language as the Seltos. Highlights include a chunky steering wheel design, one-piece infotainment and instrument cluster panel, UVO connected car software, air purifier and half-digital-half-analog MID layout. The new Kia Sonet will get three engine and three transmission options, similar to the Hyundai Venue.

