Scoop: Kia Sonet prices in India to start at over INR 8 lakh

The Kia Sonet is going to be a little pricier than expected. According to our dealer sources, the Kia Sonet’s prices in India will start at over INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom), not at around INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s no news that Hyundai Motor Group is establishing Kia as a more premium brand compared to Hyundai. Perhaps the company’s plan is to position the Kia Sonet at a higher price band to ensure that it’s perceived as a more high-end product and that it doesn’t cannibalise the sales of the Hyundai Venue. For reference, the Hyundai Venue’s prices in India start at INR 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Motor Group offers the Hyundai Venue with many very basic configurations to keep its entry-price really low. Maybe it will sell the Kia Sonet in only mid- and high-end configurations for the intended positioning and to avoid sales cannibalisation.

The Kia Sonet has much better proportions that make it look bigger and more SUV-like than the Hyundai Venue. We’ve seen the model only in a concept stage so far, but things are going to remain mostly the same on the design front when it moves to production.

The Kia Sonet is expected to be available with features like LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO Connect connected vehicle services, Bose premium audio system and six airbags. Its engine options should be the same as those of the Hyundai Venue: 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol, 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and 100 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. The transmission choices will include an intelligent manual unit as well, though.

Also Read: New Kia Seltos 2020 with 18 changes and up to INR 25,000 price hike launched

HMG had originally scheduled the Kia Sonet launch in India in August. The Coronavirus outbreak might have caused a delay, though.