Production-Ready Kia Sonet Looks Killer In This Life-Like Render

With the success and praise Kia Seltos has received from the Indian audience, the South Korean manufacturer has firmly set its feet in the market. Not only has it managed to endure through the pandemic with great sales, it even managed to make the makers of the Hyundai Creta stand up and take notice. Encouraged by all the success, Kia Motors firmly believes that they can recreate that same magic in the sub-4 metre SUV bracket. As a result, the company showcased its Kia Sonet SUV concept at the recently concluded 2020 Auto Expo. However, our digital artist Shoeb Kalania has worked his magic and given us a taste of the Kia Sonet in production form, through his render.

The rendering, as you can see, follows close to what Kia Motors envision with its concept vehicle but gets toned-down design elements in order to give us a more life-like look at the vehicle. Starting from the front, the Sonet will no doubt get a similar tiger-nose grille design like other models from Kia Motors. Another element which is kept similar to the Seltos are the 3D design elements enclosed within the grille, with the same treatment given to the lower grille. Other than this, the Sonet will get LED DRLs and headlamps, accompanied by a chunky bumper design with LED fog lamps and a faux skid plate. On the side, it is likely to get a floating-type roof design that is trending in compact SUVs of today and a silver-finished roof rack as well. Further down, the Sonet’s design will feature a rising belt-line, complemented by 17-inch turbine-style multi-spoke alloy wheels. While we don’t have a rendering of the rear profile, the design will follow close to the Seltos’ design language albeit with design inserts on the C-pillars and chunky wrap-around tail lights with a one-piece design.

Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will get three options and three transmission options to choose from. The engine options include a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol making 82bhp/114Nm of torque, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol making 118bhp/172Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel unit making 99bhp/215Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. The Kia Sonet was originally planned to launch in August with prices rumored to start around the INR 8 lakh mark.

Image Courtesy: IndianAuto

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.