Kia Sonet Interior Spied, Reveals More Detail Of The Inside

Kia Sonet is going to be what Vitara Brezza is for Maruti and Venue is for Hyundai. In simpler words, it will be the volume generator for the South-Korean brand since it will sit in the hotly-contested compact-SUV segment. The Sonet will be launched in the country on August 7. However, as it is nearing its launch date, Kia is ensuring to check if things are falling in place for the Sonet. The production-spec test mule of Kia Sonet was recently snapped shedding some interesting details of its interior. The dashboard of the car in the pictures is partially covered but still gives out a lot of details.

The first look suggests that Kia has put in efforts to upkeep the Seltos’s premium ambience in the Sonet as well. Thus, it uses a lot of parts from Seltos’s bin. It gets the same steering wheel as the Seltos with an identical layout for the audio and cruise control buttons. A GT Line badge can also be seen on the lower part of the steering wheel. Thus, this interior is finished in black upholstery with contrasting red inserts.

Moving away from the steering wheel, unibody housing for the instrument console and infotainment screen can be seen. This layout is similar to the Seltos as well. The 10.25-inch touchscreen from the Seltos will make its way to this housing. However, the instrument cluster will be an all-digital affair here. It would use a multi-segment LCD display for the readouts along with a small LCD screen.

The overall design of this dashboard is upright and gels well with the Sonet’s SUV credentials. It gets bold-looking rectangular AC vents that are stacked in a portrait manner. The design for all the AC vents on the dashboard stays uniform. In between the AC vents, the controls for the FATC can be seen along with a hazard light switch.

Also Read - Kia Sonet spotted testing ahead of its global debut in India next month.

Taking of the features, the Sonet is expected to come loaded to the brim. It will get an electronic sunroof, automatic climate control, auto-folding and adjustable ORVMs, wireless mobile charging cradle, cruise control, front centre armrest, UVO connected car tech, 6 airbags, traction control, TPMS, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, reach and rake adjust for the steering wheel and more.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

Source - IndianAuto.com