Production-Ready Kia Sonet Base Model Spotted Without Camouflage

The Kia Sonet first graced the public stage at the recently-concluded New Delhi Auto Expo. However, as time passed and development moved forward, new details about the car started coming to light. We got know details like the availability of three engine options along with three transmission options. We even got a hint that it would come with an intelligent manual transmission, similar to what has been launched with the Hyundai Venue. Then, a few days back, news dropped that Kia Motors India would be launching the car on August 7. However, before the launch could take, new spy shots of Kia Sonet in its base-trim have been doing the rounds of the internet.

While Kia has already given us a teaser of the front profile, these new pictures show what it would actually look like. As is always the case, the car has definitely been toned down in its production form. To be fair, it still has a lot of character and a bold presence to it. At the front, the Kia Sonet gets the company’s Signature Tiger Nose grille, which also gets red-inserts on the grille tos et off the entire look. It also gets a sleep headlamp design, with all-LED lighting and a unique DRL pattern. At the side, the car gets a slightly more timid look but with sharply-rising belt line to keep things interesting.

The car in the spy shots is a base variant and thus, we can only tell you that it will get split-style-five-spoke design for its wheel covers. Here, we can also see a blacked-out plastic panel on the C-pillar. At the rear, the Kia Sonet gets loads of sporty details to get us excited, and this is just the base version. It gets body-coloured spoiler, LED tail lamps with red plastic panel to make it look like a one-piece design and a bold bumper with faux skid plate.

The Kia Sonet will be presented at its Global debut on August 7. However, the launch of the all-new Kia Sonet could take place around November 2020, around the festive season. In terms of pricing, according to dealership sources, the Kia Sonet could get a starting price of INR 8 lakh, going all the way up to INR 13 lakh mark for the top-of-the line-versions.

Image Source: Motoroids

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.