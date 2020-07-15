Kia Sonet Global Debut Confirmed For August 7 In India

While the Kia Seltos remains the bread-winner for the South Korean manufacturer during the global pandemic, Kia Motor India has been preparing for the launch of a brand new model. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the company unveiled its all-new Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV. While the vehicle at the Expo was still in its concept stage, Kia Motors has now confirmed that the Global debut of the all-new compact SUV will take place on August 7.This will be Kia’s third model to be sold in India and, with prices estimated to be announced around September and sales likely to commence around the end of the year.

In terms of competition, the Kia Sonet will compete against other SUVs in sub-4 metre class. This includes rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300 and upcoming models like Nissan Magnite. Keeping a competitive edge over the competition, the all-new Kia Sonet is likely to be priced around the INR 8 lakh to INR 12 lakh range. In terms of performance, similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will offer a choice of three engine options and three transmission options. The first is a 1.2-litre Kappa NA petrol engine that delivers 84bhp and 114Nm of torque. The second engine option is the potent 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI turbocharged petrol unit making 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Lastly, you have the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel unit which delivers 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

Talking about design, the production version will not be as bold as the concept shown at the 2020 Auto Expo, however, Kia Motor has a history of delivering a very similar final-production design. In terms of the all-new Kia Sonet, it will also get Kia’s Signature Tiger Nose grille, which will be flanked by a pair of wrap-around LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Lower down, the front bumper will have an edgy design, housing the LED fog lights and a faux skid plate sitting in the middle. Other highlights will be large alloy wheel design, one-piece LED light stip joining the LED tail lights and two-tone design. Interior highlights will include a large touchscreen, wireless phone charger, large sunroof, leather seats and Kia’s UVO connected car app.