Kia Sonet spotted testing ahead of its global debut in India next month

Earlier this month, Kia Motors confirmed that the new Kia Sonet will make its global debut in India on 7 August. While there are still a couple of weeks remaining in that to happen, the South Korean manufacturer’s upcoming compact SUV has been spotted testing on our roads.

The latest test mule of the Kia Sonet has been caught on camera in Palwal, Haryana. It can be seen in the spy shots that a lot of camouflage has been used to hide the exterior features of the new sub-4m-SUV. However, some details can still be figured out.

The forthcoming Kia Sonet will have a sporty side profile thanks to its 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that look fantastic. The roof rails of the compact SUV also add a bit of sportiness to the vehicle’s overall visual appeal. Kia Motors has also used chrome for the window sills and integrated turn signals in the outside rearview mirrors to impart a premium feel to the car. Also, the somewhat large wheel arches and the black body cladding all around give the Kia Sonet a bolder appearance.

While the rear of the Kia Sonet test mule in the spy shots is heavily disguised, it can be seen that the sub-4m-SUV will come equipped with multi-element LED taillamp cluster which is expected to keep things sporty at this end of the vehicle. Kia Motors has also added a high-mount stop lamp. It seems that there will be only two reverse parking sensors on the upcoming Kia Sonet.

As for the powertrains, the new Kia Sonet will share the 3 engine options with the Hyundai Venue. There will be a 1.2L petrol engine with 83PS and 113Nm on tap mated to a 5-speed manual. The 1.0L turbo-petrol with 120PS and 172Nm will be coupled to either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT. And the final 1.5L turbo-diesel with 100PS and 240Nm will be accompanied by a 6-speed MT.

The new Sonet will be Kia Motors’ second made-in-India model. It is expected to be launched in our country during the festive season later this year. It will compete with likes of the Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai Venue along with the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.