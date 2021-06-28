Hyundai Creta Facelift Rendered, Inspired by new Santa Fe

Last year, Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in the Indian market. It rapidly got popular among the buyers for its modern looks, feature-loaded cabin and aggressive price tag. Right now, Hyundai Creta is the top-selling car in its segment as the SUV is recording monthly sales of over 12,000 units. The compact SUV was introduced in China back in 2019 as the new ix25. It is already 2.5 years old. As per recent reports, in the next few months, the China-spec Hyundai ix25 will get a mild makeover. Here’s a recent digital rendering by popular artist Kleber Silva, which shows the cosmetic changes one can expect in the second-gen Creta. The designer has imagined the Creta facelift front as the new Santa Fe.

Also Read- Hyundai Creta Gains New SX Executive Trim - INR 78,000 Cheaper Than SX Model

It features the same front grille offered with the new-gen Santa Fe, which is on sale in several foreign markets. It employs a chrome studded front grille in hexagonal shape and a split headlight setup. The rectangular-shaped headlights look like a part of the grille. One can see that the LED DRLs are positioned on the top of the grille, which is also inspired by Santa Fe. The rear facia of this Hyundai Creta facelift rendering is inspired by the new-gen Santa Fe and Tucson.

The taillight at the back looks similar to the one offered with international-spec Hyundai Santa Fe. It features a red coloured reflecting strip, which joins two wrap-around Y-shaped LED taillights. Moreover, the lower bumper of the car is also inspired by the new Santa Fe.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has been spied several times while getting tested in the Indian market. In its segment, it will rub shoulders with the likes of Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos. One can expect the automaker the new Creta facelift with mild-hybrid technology. The ongoing model of the car is offered with three different powertrain options- a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, a CVT automatic and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The upcoming Hyundai Creta is expected to be slightly pricier than the outgoing model of the car.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.