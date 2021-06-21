Hyundai Creta VS Hyundai Alcazar Comparison Video

Recently, South Korean automaker Hyundai launched its all-new three-row SUV, Alcazar in the Indian market. The new Hyundai SUV shares its platform with Creta, and one can see several cosmetic and mechanical similarities between both SUVs. However, there are also a lot of differences between both the cars. Here’s a recent video uploaded by a YouTube channel named Ayush SSM. In the video, the entry-level models of both SUVs have been used. Moreover, there are also several commonalities in the styling of Hyundai Alcazar and Creta. The front fascia of Hyundai Alcazar gets split headlamps like Creta, but the front grille has a different design. The side profile of both SUVs also features a similar design, but the Alcazar is much longer to accommodate an extra row of seats. Furthermore, the taillight design of both vehicles is slightly different, which makes them easier to differentiate.

Also Read- New Hyundai Creta Launched Overseas With A Slight Redesign

The luggage space of Hyundai Creta is bigger at 433-litres compared to the 180-litres boot space offered with the new 6/7-seater Hyundai Alcazar. Obviously, one can increase the space in Alcazar by folding down the third-row seats. Compared to Hyundai Creta, the cabin of the all-new Alcazar is much more premium. It features a Cognac Brown and Black cabin theme, and the second-row seats get one-touch tumble features, which makes accessing the third-row for passengers easy.

The Alcazar gets captain seats in the second row, while the 7-seater version employs a bench seat. On the other hand, Hyundai Creta features a black and beige cabin theme. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit on the feature front, BlueLink connected car tech, a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, and much more.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 16.30 Lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar employs a bigger 10.25-inch instrument cluster, second-row wireless smartphone charger, blind-view monitor, 360-degree camera and folding tables behind first-row seats. Hyundai Creta is powered by three different engine options- a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged gasoline unit. On the other hand, Hyundai Alcazar gets propelled by a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Hyundai Alcazar gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.