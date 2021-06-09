Following a price hike in April 2021, the Hyundai Creta received an updated features list last month, which resulted in the base E trim losing quite a bit, while other variants received a handful of new features. Well, now it seems like Hyundai is at it again as the hot-selling compact SUV could soon get a new SX Executive trim that will be, of course, based on the SX version but will come with a few omissions to offer the maximum bang for the buck. The new Hyundai Creta SX Executive will be INR 78,000 cheaper than the SX trim if you compare the ex-showroom prices.

2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive Features

The new variant will be sold only in the 1.5-litre petrol MT configuration. Based on the SX trim, the new model will offer the same features, albeit, with the omission of a few bits from the audio package. Still, it will be a fairly feature-laden model whose audio package will comprise-

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Day/Night IRVM

BlueLink

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth Mic

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

Shark-fin Antenna

Rear View Camera

USB Port

Meanwhile, the new version will miss out on Chrome Door Handles, Burglar Alarm, Arkamys Sound Mood Lighting, Driver Rear View Monitor and Voice Recognition system.

2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive Specs

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta SX Executive will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 115PS and a peak torque of 144Nm. The new 'budget-friendly model won't be sold with either the 1.4-litre Turbo petrol or the 1.5-litre diesel options. Furthermore, in the interest of costs, the CVT option won't be provided on the new trim option. It is noteworthy here that the Hyundai Creta Turbo variants come equipped with a 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 140PS and 242Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5L oil-burner outputs 115hp and 250Nm. There are as many as four transmission options that the B-SUV is available with - a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox. For the uninitiated, the Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.