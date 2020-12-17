Upcoming Ford C-SUV for India Rendered Based On Recent Spy Shots

Recently, a spy image of Ford's upcoming C-SUV surfaced on the internet, giving us a first glimpse of Ford's upcoming SUV based on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Yes, Ford's new C-SUV will be jointly developed with Mahindra. In fact, it will be sharing its platform and engine options with the next-gen XUV500. While both the SUVs will be identical under the skin, they will be styled completely differently inside and out. Here we have a rendering of the Ford C-SUV based on the spy shot that was seen some time ago.

The spy shot only gave us a sneak peak of the grille, headlamps and the bumper. Based on that, here we have a wholistic view of what the face of the SUV could look like. As was seen in the spy image, the face of the SUV gets a massive chrome-studded grille. The grille is flanked by three-stripe horizontally stacked LED DRLs which look very unique. Like most modern day SUVs, the main headlamp is on the bumper and it has been positioned vertically. Lower down, the SUV gets thick body cladding on the bumper with a silver skid plate. The flared wheel arches and the well sculpted bonnet give the SUV a very purposeful stance.

This partnership between Ford and Mahindra was announced sometime ago where the duo have agreed to develop future products and share technology to create new cars catering a wider audience. Both the brands will jointly bring six new products to the Indian market – three each from Ford and Mahindra. The first product to come out under the partnership will be the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and this particular Ford C-SUV. Ford will be launching its iteration of the XUV500 after the debut of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

Interestingly, Ford had previously announced about their cars being designed by Pininfarina, which is now owned by Mahindra. This Ford SUV could thus be the first Ford to be designed by Pininfarina. At the moment, Ford’s iteration of the XUV500 is codenamed as the CX757 and is aimed at bridging the gap between the EcoSport and the Endeavour. This will be the first time that the brand will be entering the mid-size SUV segment, competing against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Also in the same price range would be the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

While there has been no official word on the powertrain options for the SUV, speculations suggest that Ford’s iteration would be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that will also power the next-generation XUV500. Also, the petrol variants of the respective SUVs will be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mStallion engine that made its debut with the all-new Thar. Both the engine options will get a manual as well as an automatic transmission option.

