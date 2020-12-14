Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Rendered Based On Spy Shots!

One of the most exciting new SUVs coming up in 2021 is the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It has been spied testing several times on our roads already and it is set to debut quite some unique features not seen in this segment before. One of them is certainly the Level 1 autonomous driver assistance tech and the other highlight has to be the twin Mercedes-like instrument console. But features aside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also expected to boast of a much more mature design language. Based on the spy shots seen so far, here we have a rendering on the next-gen XUV500 and it surely looks handsome.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 looks a lot more handsome than the current-gen car. Based on the spy shots, we can confirm that the next-gen XUV500 will continue with Mahindra's drop down LED DRL lighting theme as we have seen with the Mahindra XUV300. The one on the XUV500 will however be C-shaped and it looks quite quirky. The headlamps are expected to be full LED units on the top-spec variants. The radiator grille has also grown larger than before and features Mahindra's typical seven-slatted design. Although the face has a resemblance to the current model, it looks significantly more stylish.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV500-Based Ford SUV Spotted For the First Time!

In profile, the upcoming XUV500 continues with the cheetah-inspired kink in the shoulder line post the C-Pillar but has been very well executed this time. The door panels are well sculpted but the wheel arches aren't as flared as the current-gen model. The upcoming SUV will also feature flush-fitting door handles, a first in the segment. There will be generous body cladding all around the SUV, something that was strangely missing on the current gen car. It will also get a new twin five-spoke design for the alloy wheels. Although we do not get a glimpse of the rear in this rendering, it will come with a completely redesigned rear with new tail lamps and bumpers.

The quality of the interiors of the next-gen XUV500 is also expected to be a big step up from the current-gen car. The SUV will have a dual-tone black and beige interior theme and the flush-fitting screens on the dashboard itself give the interior a very premium feel. It must however be noted that this feature could be reserved for the top-spec variants only. Previous interior spy shots of lower-spec variants suggested a different layout. The XUV500 will continue to be a seven-seater SUV and it could even be roomier in the second and third rows than the outgoing model.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut sometime around mid-2021 and will continue its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and also the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - IndianAuto]