Ultraviolette Automotive's next product too will be an electric motorcycle

Ultraviolette Automotive recently unveiled India’s first performance electric motorcycle, the F77. While deliveries of the motorcycle are quite some time away, the company is already working on its next product. The company's next product is not expected to be an electric scooter but another electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette had earlier displayed a prototype of an electric scooter in the coming soon section of its product portfolio in the website. The company has since then removed the coming soon section from their official website. This further hints that the electric scooter is in the back burner, at least for now.

A report on Electric Vehicle Web reveals that Ultraviolette Automotive will be focusing on performance motorcycles for the foreseeable future. The recently unveiled Ultraviolette F77 is essentially a prototype and is far from being production-ready. Ultraviolette has already started accepting bookings for the motorcycle but deliveries will begin only in October 2020. Several reviews by motorcycle scribes of the Ultraviolette F77 have mentioned several niggles with the bike, mostly with the performance and power delivery of the bike.

At the heart of the Ultraviolette F77 is a 25 kW electric motor which is capable of producing 33.5 PS of power and a whopping 90 Nm of torque. The company claims 0-60 km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration figures of 2.9 seconds and 7 seconds respectively. The Ultraviolette F77 has a top speed of 147 km/h and a range between 130 km and 150 km. Besides that, the motorcycle takes 1.5 hours to charge fully with a fast charger and 5 hours with a standard charger.

The Ultraviolette F77 uses a new steel trellis frame and its suspension duties are administered by upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes include a 320 mm disc with four-piston radially mounted callipers at the front and a 230 mm unit with a single-piston calliper at the rear. Other safety features include a lockdown mode, side-stand sensor, emergency contact alert and a crash sensor.

The instrumentation console is a TFT unit and features smartphone connectivity. A 9-axis IMU system helps in ride analytics (built-in accelerometer, gyroscope & magnetometer and Sensor Fusion technology).

For now, the Ultraviolette F77 is the only electric motorcycle on offer by the Bengaluru based start-up. The bike will carry a price tag in the range of INR 3-3.25 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

