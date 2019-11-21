SEAT electric scooter concept revealed

Spanish automobile manufacturer, SEAT plans to venture into the electric two-wheeler business, and the company has unveiled its first electric scooter concept. The concept vehicle, which was revealed at the Barcelona Smart City Expo World Congress, looks very appealing.

Styling cues bring a futuristic look to the electric scooter. The front fascia, for example, features a unique headlight design and a smoked screen visor. The brand's logo (“S”) sits right above the LED headlight. The cockpit comprises an LCD screen and what appears to be backlit switchgear. Smartphone connectivity gives access to vehicle status. Luggage solutions, apart from the under-seat storage, include a hook, a bottle holder and another glove compartment (without cover) near the footboard. A Start/Stop button and a USB charger are also visible on the concept scooter.

The footboard on the concept scooter is rather short although the step-up style saddle appears to be large enough to accommodate two adults comfortably. The tail section dons SEAT branding along with a triangular-shaped taillight. The dual-tone finish of red and black makes the electric scooter even more visually appealing. The styling, however, may be toned down in the production form.

While the styling may undergo some changes, the concept scooter gives a glimpse of the hardware that we can expect to see on the production-spec vehicle. The shock absorption department, for example, will include telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable, single-sided spring at the back. Anchoring tasks will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels.

Mechanical specifications on the concept scooter include a 7kW electric motor that produces 240 Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter is claimed to achieve 0-50 km/h acceleration in just 3.8 seconds. The battery pack boasts a range of 114 km/charge.

While the unnamed electric vehicle was revealed in concept form, the production-spec model should debut very soon. The e-scooter is scheduled to go on sale in 2020. However, do not expect to see this model on our shores anytime soon.

While the SEAT branded electric scooter will not be available in India, KTM and Husqvarna will introduce their respective models in our market over the next two to three years. Both brands will use Bajaj Chetak’s platform to develop their respective products. The KTM and Husqvarna branded electric scooters will carry higher performance numbers than the Bajaj Chetak electric.