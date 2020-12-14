Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter to launch in India next year - Report

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler company Okinawa has announced that it will launch its Cruiser electric scooter in the Indian market next year. The EV-maker, however, has not revealed an exact delivery timeline yet.

The Okinawa Cruiser was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held early this year before the Covid-19 engulfed the country. The electric scooter should already have been on sale, however, the ongoing pandemic incurred a delay. Now, while we still do not know an exact launch date, Okinawa has confirmed that it will introduce the Cruiser electric scooter in 2021.

Being a premium offering, the Okinawa Cruiser would consist of features such as a large and attractive apron-mounted headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, chrome-finished handlebar and footpegs, split-style footboard and large seat for enhanced comfort. The electric scooter would also come equipped with central locking, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, and a USB charger.

The Okinawa Cruiser would use a 3.0 kW electric motor and a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric scooter would be able to achieve a top speed of 100 km/h and provide a range of 120 km. Okinawa had earlier stated that the battery pack of the Cruiser can be fully charged in 2-3 hours. The company will also provide a high-speed charging function as a part of the package.

Apart from launching the Cruiser electric scooter, Okinawa has also planned to introduce the Oki100 electric motorcycle and two new products in 2021. The EV-maker is also working on expanding its footprint in the market. It aims to increase its dealership count to 500 by the end of the current fiscal.

In other news, Okinawa has discontinued its electric scooters that used lead-acid batteries. Moving forward, the company will only use lithium-ion batteries in its products.

For more Okinawa updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

