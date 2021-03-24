TVS NTorq Digitally Portrayed as Sportbike, Looks Fantastic

There’s no denying that the TVS NTorq 125 is one of the best-looking options in its segment. Its stealth aircraft-inspired styling has won many hearts in the Indian market. Features such as the signature LED DRL and rear lamp, afterburner-style rear vents, split-type rear fender, and sporty side-mounted exhaust make the NTorq stand out from the usual crowd. So, borrowing some of these features and design cues, an automotive artist has created a digital portrait of the NTorq as a sportbike and it looks fantastic.

The TVS NTorq sportbike rendering is the work of Abin Design who, as per the available information, is based in Kottayam, Kerala. We can see in the image that the artist has kept the signature LED headlamp of the scooter intact and neatly fitted it into a large sportbike-type fairing. The side turn signals are an integrated part of the fairing, too. The rearview mirrors are also installed on the fairing itself. We also see a clear windscreen and a pair of golden USD forks that make the front end of the rendering look bolder.

The side profile of the TVS NTorq sportbike rendering looks very sporty thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars, sharp-looking fuel tank with “NTorq” logo, high-rise tail section, split seats with a rear cowl, and an underbelly exhaust. The fairing also adds to the visual appeal from the side. We also like the use of a banana-shaped swingarm that enhances the overall style quotient of this rendering. The red treatment on some part of the frame that’s visible from the side matches the red rear monoshock. This is nice detailing. The black alloy wheels go well with the sportbike styling of this digital portrait.

Overall, we think that the TVS NTorq sportbike rendering looks fabulous. What do you have to say about it? Do share your opinions with us in the comments below.

