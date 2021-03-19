Hero Xtreme 160R w/ 400cc Engine & Fairing Digitally Imagined

Undoubtedly, the Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking motorcycles that Hero MotoCorp has ever made. Features such as its Droid headlamp, stylish LED blinkers, sculpted fuel tank, compact and sporty exhaust, integrated pillion grab rails and smoked LED taillamp, make this motorcycle an instant head-turner.

Powering the Hero Xtreme 160R is a 163cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 15bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. These are some healthy figures for this naked streetfighter. However, what if this engine is replaced by a 400cc motor and the motorcycle gains a fairing for a sportier, big-bike look? Sounds interesting, isn’t it? Well, we have stumbled upon a digital rendering that tries to depict just that.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 - Top-End Performance Test

The Hero Xtreme 160R in its sportbike avatar has been rendered by an automotive artist called Abin Design who, as per the available information, is based in Kottayam, Kerala. We can see in the rendering that the motorcycle has been a visual makeover. It features a front fairing that is neatly integrated with the bike’s original design. The decals on the sides and the presence of a radiator indicate the use of a 400cc engine. We can also see a pair of USD front forks, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, and lower-set clip-on handlebars.

We also notice that the exhaust of the Hero Xtreme 160R in this rendering has been made a bit bigger and is also more upswept for a sportier look. The tyres on the motorcycle also appear to be larger. The fuel tank has been slightly tinkered with for a sharper appearance. However, the rear end has been left untouched which is alright because the original setup just gels with this big-bike design. Overall, we like the way how this digital portrait of a higher-capacity Hero Xtreme has turned out. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.