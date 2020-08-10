TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition yellow/black colour option launched

The yellow/black colour option of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition was recently revealed via a leaked image. Now, the Hosur-based company has launched the 125cc scooter with the new paint scheme at INR 74,365*. This is the same price at which the red/black livery of the NTorq 125 Race Edition is available.

The new TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition in yellow/black colour option is identical to the already available red/black colour option of the Race Edition variant of India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from the new livery, no other changes have been implemented by the company.

The red/black colour of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition was already at a level higher than the other variants of the scooter when it comes to sporty looks. Now, with the new yellow/black livery, TVS has taken things to another level up.

The new yellow/black paint scheme of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition should appeal to a lot of young buyers. It looks quite sporty and bold. Moreover, the subtle graphics on the front apron and rear cowl add to the scooter’s overall visual appeal. Also, thanks to the signature LED DRL at the front, the entire front fascia of the two-wheeler is significantly uplifted.

Some of the other key features of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition include:

Stealth aircraft-inspired styling

Signature T rear lamp

Sporty exhaust

12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

220 mm petal front disc

Afterburner styled rear vents

Fully-digital instrument cluster with 60 features

Bluetooth connectivity

Sporty split grab rail

Engine kill switch

22-litres under-seat storage

USB charger

External fuel cap

As far as the engine is concerned, the TVS NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which comes with the company’s RTFi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) system. This mill is capable of producing a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: Top 5 Scooters You Can Buy in India Under INR 70,000: Honda, Hero, TVS and More

In other news, TVS has recently hiked the prices of the NTorq 125. The 125cc scooter now starts at INR 67,885*.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi