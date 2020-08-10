Top 5 Scooters You Can Buy in India Under INR 70,000: Honda, Hero, TVS and More

The nation is en route to regain normalcy while we continue to understand the entirety of the ‘new normal’. Among a plethora of changes upon us in the coming time, the unpopularity of public transport will be among the most important one. As the number of commuters on public transport is set to go down, the demand for passenger vehicles is set to soar.

Linking the same to India’s price-sensitive market and the fact that it is one of the largest market for two-wheelers, products that fit the bill of being affordable while offering the best features will become a mainstay. And while motorcycles displacing 100-cc to 125-cc will continue to be the one with the most demand, scooters are expected to witness a flash in the pan as well.

The 110cc-125cc scooter market is on a boom for the last few years and new scooters offer comfort, design and functionality, making them equally appealing for both rural and urban dwellers. Hence, if you are among the few who prefer to buy an affordable two-wheeler, here are the 5 wisest options of scooters under INR 70,000 (ex-showroom) in India.

Honda Activa 6G

Over 2 lakh customers a month would not be wrong. The Honda Activa is one of the most sought-after scooters in the country. And over the years, the badge has split into more varied offerings including the Activa 125 and the Activa i. The mainstay, however, has remained to be the original 110-cc offering. In its 6th generation, the Activa became compliant with the stringent BS-VI emission norms, and a bit greener than its predecessor.

The sixth-generation comes with a major overhaul. For its new-generation, the scooter comes with a new chassis which is borrowed from its 125-cc sibling. The new iteration comes with a telescopic suspension and a 12-inch wheel at the front. Also new is an external fuel cap which is a first in the Activa series. The new platform has provided a longer wheelbase and in turn more legroom.

The scooter is powered by a 109.51-cc engine that delivers 7.6bhp and 8.79Nm of torque. Another major change comes in the form of the telescopic forks upfront which replaces the trailing link suspension that featured on the previous generation models. Braking, on the other hand, is handled by a drum brake at both ends with CBS.

The scooter comes in six colours in India including the Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter has made frequent appearance in the top-selling two-wheelers in India. The scooter scores fairly in terms of practicality with ample of planes for storages. The under-seat storage is considerably larger than its BS-IV version. The BS6-compliant Jupiter boasts of storage space of 21-litres. TVS has also added to the fuel storage capacity as the Jupiter now packs a six-litre tank.

At the heart of its is a fuel-injected 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 7.4bhp and 8.4Nm of torque as against 7.8bhp and 8Nm on the BS-IV model.

Hero Destini 125

The Hero Destini 125 embodies Hero’s entry into the premium scooter segment in India. A lot of the design elements on the scooter comes from its younger sibling Duet 110. It gets a conventional headlamp with LED DRLs as standard. It gets a few notable features like the external fuel filler cap and the i3S system which helps in conserving fuel.

The Destini 125 is powered by a 124cc engine that puts out 8.7bhp and 10.2Nm of torque. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends with a combined braking system (CBS) as standard. Meanwhile, suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a linked monoshock at the rear.

Hero Pleasure+

Since its inception, the Pleasure+ has been Hero’s most popular entry-level scooter. The product was targeted at female riders and is available in two variants in India. At its heart is a 110-cc engine that delivers 8 bhp of power and 8.7 nm of torque. The Pleasure+ ships with a graceful design with smooth flowing lines across its bodywork. The bold headlamp houses conventional bulbs and so do the apron-mounted turn indicators while the tail lamp is an LED setup.

In the domestic market, the Pleasure+ takes on the TVS Scooty Zest 110, Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter 110. The instrumentation comprises a basic fully analogue unit. In terms of practicality, the Pleasure comes with decently-sized under-seat storage space, a pair of front pockets and two luggage hooks on the front.

TVS Scooty Zest 110

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 is available in two variants in India. Like the Scooty pep, the Zest also ships with similar design cues including a steeply raked apron, a big headlamp and vertically stacked turn indicators. The scooter also gets a best-in-class 19-litres of under-seat storage and more in the form of an open glove box, retractable bag hooks and under-seat hooks.

Powering the scooter is a 110-cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 7.9bhp at 7,500rpm and a maximum torque of 8.7Nm at 5,500rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front suspension and hydraulic rear mono-shock. No disc brake is available but the brakes are now available with a linked brake system at no extra cost.

These are some of the scooters we think would fit your bill perfectly well and help you commute with ease. However, there are plethora of other options in the market as well that can excite you as well.

