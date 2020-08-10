TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition to get a new yellow/black colour option

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters in its segment. It has three variants - Drum, Disc, and Race Edition. It seems that, perhaps, considering the growing demand, TVS has decided to add a new yellow/black colour option to the Race Edition of India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity. The images of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition yellow/black variant have been leaked. It is expected to be launched in our country soon.

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is the range-topping variant of the 125cc scooter. It is already available in a red/black colour combination which is indeed sportier than the Drum and Disc variants. To keep things fresh, TVS will soon introduce the new yellow/black colour option with the Race Edition model.

The upcoming yellow/black colour option of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition should appeal to a lot of young buyers. The new livery looks quite sporty and bold. Moreover, the subtle graphics on the front apron and rear cowl add to the scooter’s overall visual appeal. Also, thanks to the signature LED DRL at the front, the entire front fascia of the two-wheeler is significantly uplifted.

The changes in the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition are limited to cosmetics only. Powering the scooter is the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with the company’s Race Tuned Fuel injection (RTFi) system that enhances the throttle response, improves performance and fuel economy. This air-cooled motor complies with the BS6 emission standards and is capable of producing a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: New TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 58,460

The new TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition yellow/black variant is believed to start reaching the dealerships in the next couple of weeks. TVS has already commenced billing its dealers for the new model. As far as the pricing is concerned, the already available red/black colour option of the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition retails at INR 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi), therefore, it is very likely that the upcoming yellow/black colour combination will attract the same figures.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: team-bhp.com]