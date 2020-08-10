BS6 TVS NTorq 125 price hiked for the second time

It was in early June when the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 received its first price hike. Now, two months later, the Hosur-based company has increased the price of the 125cc scooter once again. The BS6 model of India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity now starts at INR 67,885* whereas its range-topping variant will set you back by INR 74,365*.

The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 has three variants - Drum, Disc, and Race Edition. All of them have now become INR 1,000 costlier.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum INR 66,885 INR 67,885 INR 1,000 Disc INR 70,885 INR 71,885 INR 1,000 Race Edition INR 73,365 INR 74,365 INR 1,000

Apart from revising the price of the BS6 NTorq 125, TVS has made no changes in the scooter’s features and specifications.

Powering the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 is a 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. TVS has used its RTFi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) system which ensures that the scooter has a crips throttle response, improved performance, and enhanced fuel economy.

The BS6 NTorq 125 is considered to be one of the most popular scooters in its segment because it is loaded with features. To begin with, it has a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information, there is a sporty exhaust, afterburner styled rear vents, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and sporty split grab rail. TVS has also taken care of convenience by providing 22-litres under-seat storage, engine kill switch, USB charger, and external fuel cap.

The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 also comes with the company’s Smart Xonnect which has several inbuilt features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, and more.

As far as the colour options are concerned, the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 is available in 6 attractive colour options that include Matte Yellow, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, and Matte Silver.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi