TVS NTorq 125 in Nepal Now Available w/ RT-Fi Technology

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of the NTorq 125 in Nepal. It’s the BS6 version of the scooter that features the company’s RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel Injection) Technology that should result in enhancing the overall performance and riding experience.

It seems that the TVS NTorq 125 has been able to garner quite some fan following in Nepal. Perhaps, that’s why TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 variant with RT-Fi technology. This should be able to provide the customers with an even more thrilling riding experience and eventually, increase the sales of the scooter.

The TVS NTorq 125 is the first scooter in Nepal to come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The brand’s SMARTXONNECT system allows customers to pair their smartphones with the scooter and benefit from several features such as last parked location assist, phone battery strength indicator, and more. The fully digital instrument cluster of the NTorq 125 works as a cherry on the cake and enriches the overall experience.

With the launch of the BS6 NTorq 125, TVS Motor Company is now offering a total of 5 variants of the scooter in Nepal. These include the drum, disc, race edition, race edition (BS6) and SuperSqaud edition. Customers can choose from a wide range of colour options - Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue. The new BS6 model is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black, while SuperSquad Edition comes in Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black.

In India, TVS Motor Company has recently launched a new and more powerful variant of the NTorq 125. It’s called the NTorq 125 Race XP. It is powered by the same engine, however, the motor has been tweaked to produce 10.06 HP and 10.5 Nm. The company says that the NTorq 125 Race XP is India’s first scooter in the 125cc segment that has more than 10 HP of power.