New Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Cheaper than Honda Activa 125

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd had launched the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid last month. However, the company did not disclose the pricing of the new scooter back then. Well, today it has, revealing that the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is cheaper than the Honda Activa 125.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid has two variants - Drum and Disc. The former has been priced at INR 70,000 whereas the latter will cost INR 76,530. In comparison, the drum brake alloy model of the Honda Activa 125 is available at INR 76,206 and its disc brake model retails at INR 79,760.

Following is a price table for your reference.

Variant New Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Honda Activa 125 Drum brake - INR 72,637 Drum brake alloy INR 70,000 INR 76,206 Disc brake INR 76,530 INR 79,760

The drum brake version of the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is available in Vivid Red, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black. On the other hand, the disc brake model has Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special, Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black colours. This model also features Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, LED headlights, DRLs, LED taillight and digital instrumentation.

The new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, thereby, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About 3 seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

Powering the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is a 125cc single-cylinder engine that features the company’s Blue Core technology. This air-cooled mill is capable of producing 8.2 PS of max power at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi