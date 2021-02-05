TVS NTorq 125 Fuel Economy Test - Can it Reach 50km/l Mark? [Video]

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the best options available in the 125cc scooter segment. Its 124.8cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine is capable of delivering 9.25bhp of max power at 7000rpm and 10.5Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. The NTorq 125 is quite popular for its long list of features and peppy performance. But what about its fuel economy? Can it cover 50km in a litre of petrol? That’s what this chap in the video below is trying to find out.

We can see in the video uploaded by YouTuber Suraj Verma that to conduct the TVS NTorq 125 fuel economy test, the rider has first ridden the scooter around the city to consume the remaining fuel in the tank. Once the two-wheeler runs out of petrol and shuts off, the rider fills the fuel tank with only a litre of fuel. He also resets the trip meter to measure the distance he would be able to cover in this quantity of petrol.

Unlike most of the scooters in which the fuel filler cap is located under the seat, the TVS NTorq 125 has an external fuel filler cap. It is really a handy feature to have which makes refuelling quick, more convenient, and hassle-free.

After filling up his NTorq 125 with a litre of fuel, the rider continues to ride the scooter. It is to be noted that he also has a pillion with him. The trip consists of various riding conditions such as open roads, city traffic, and some idling. Eventually, the fuel is exhausted and we’ve got a fuel economy figure. Based on the trip meter of the Ntorq 125’s fully-digital instrument cluster, the scooter covered 41.4km in a litre of petrol.

So, the TVS NTorq 125 couldn’t achieve the 50km/l mark, however, 41.4km to a litre (with a pillion) is indeed a good fuel economy. What’s the fuel efficiency of your NTorq? Let us know in the comments below.

