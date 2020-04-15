TVS Jupiter Grande temporarily discontinued in India - IAB Report

The TVS Jupiter Grande has been temporarily discontinued in the Indian market. The range-topping variant of the Jupiter series has been removed from the company’s official website.

The TVS Jupiter Grande received its last update in September 2019. The highlight of the update was the inclusion of the Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster to lure in more customers. Considering that, the Jupiter Grande is still a fresh product and in all the likeliness, its discontinuation is only temporary, until a BS6 upgrade is ready.

TVS has already launched the BS6 versions of the other Jupiter models. The TVS Jupiter BS6 (base model) was launched in January this year along with the TVS Jupiter ZX BS6. And the TVS Jupiter Classic BS6 was launched in November last year. It’s only a matter of time when the TVS Jupiter Grande BS6 will be launched, too, perhaps, soon after the current nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The TVS Jupiter Grande is the first 110 cc scooter in the Indian market to feature a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console. The company’s SmartXConnect Bluetooth works with a smartphone app and offers features like call and text notifications, over speeding alert, helmet reminder and more. For a premium look, the Jupiter Grande gets chrome highlights on the front fender and rearview mirror housing. It also comes with a full-LED headlight and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The BS4 Jupiter Grande draws power from a 109.7 cc air-cooled OHC engine that churns out 8 PS of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of max torque at 5,500 rpm. The braking duties are handled by an optional front disc brake and rear drum brake with TVS’ Sync Brake System. The suspension set up includes telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable spring at the back.

