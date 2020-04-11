New TVS Radeon BS6 launched, priced from INR 58,992

TVS has launched the new Radeon BS6 in India. The BS6 variant of the 110 cc commuter is available at a starting price of INR 58,992*. It is up to INR 8,632 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model.

New TVS Radeon BS6 Features

As expected there are no cosmetic upgrades implemented in the new TVS Radeon BS6. It has a simple headlight with chrome bezel and an LED DRL. The stylish fuel tank comes equipped with high-quality rubber thigh pads. The car-like dual-pod instrument cluster of the Radeon is one of its best features. Also, there is a generous use of chrome on the motorcycle. Chrome crash guard, chrome exhaust, chrome pillion grab rail and chrome lady pillion handle with a hook have been used to give a premium look to the budget bike. Like all of these, the cycle parts of the updated bike are still the same.

New TVS Radeon BS6 Specs

The BS6 Radeon draws power from a revised 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill comes equipped with electronic fuel injection (Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection) in its BS6 state of tune. So expect it to be more refined. TVS claims that the new Radeon BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing BS4 model.

Aspect BS4 Specifications BS6 Specifications Engine type 4 Stroke Duralife Engine 4 Stroke Duralife Engine Displacement 109.7 cc 109.7 cc Fuel system Carburettor Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection Max power 8.4 PS at 7000 rpm 8.08 PS at 7350 rpm Max torque 8.7 Nm at 5000 rpm 8.7 Nm at 4500 rpm Transmission 4-speed 4-speed

New TVS Radeon BS6 Price and Colour

The prices of the new TVS Radeon BS6 start at INR 58,992* and go up to INR 61,992*.

Variant BS4 Price* BS6 Price* Price Hike Base Edition INR 52,360 INR 58,992 INR 6,632 Special Edition (Drum Brake) INR 54,260 INR 61,992 INR 7,732 Special Edition (Disc Brake) INR 56,360 INR 64,992 INR 8,632

The BS6 Radeon Special Edition comes in 2 colour options - Chrome Black and Chrome White - whereas the BS6 Radeon Base Edition is available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red and Titanium Grey.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi