New TVS Radeon BS6 launched, priced from INR 58,992

11/04/2020
TVS has launched the new Radeon BS6 in India. The BS6 variant of the 110 cc commuter is available at a starting price of INR 58,992*. It is up to INR 8,632 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model.

The new TVS Radeon BS6 draws power from a revised 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine.

New TVS Radeon BS6 Features

As expected there are no cosmetic upgrades implemented in the new TVS Radeon BS6. It has a simple headlight with chrome bezel and an LED DRL. The stylish fuel tank comes equipped with high-quality rubber thigh pads. The car-like dual-pod instrument cluster of the Radeon is one of its best features. Also, there is a generous use of chrome on the motorcycle. Chrome crash guard, chrome exhaust, chrome pillion grab rail and chrome lady pillion handle with a hook have been used to give a premium look to the budget bike. Like all of these, the cycle parts of the updated bike are still the same.

New TVS Radeon BS6 Specs

The BS6 Radeon draws power from a revised 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill comes equipped with electronic fuel injection (Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection) in its BS6 state of tune. So expect it to be more refined. TVS claims that the new Radeon BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing BS4 model.

AspectBS4 SpecificationsBS6 Specifications
Engine type4 Stroke Duralife Engine4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Displacement109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel systemCarburettorEco-Thrust Fuel Injection
Max power8.4 PS at 7000 rpm8.08 PS at 7350 rpm
Max torque8.7 Nm at 5000 rpm8.7 Nm at 4500 rpm
Transmission4-speed4-speed

New TVS Radeon BS6 Price and Colour

The prices of the new TVS Radeon BS6 start at INR 58,992* and go up to INR 61,992*.

VariantBS4 Price*BS6 Price*Price Hike
Base EditionINR 52,360INR 58,992INR 6,632
Special Edition (Drum Brake)INR 54,260INR 61,992INR 7,732
Special Edition (Disc Brake)INR 56,360INR 64,992INR 8,632

The BS6 Special Edition Radeon comes in 2 colour options whereas the BS6 Base Edition Raden is available in 6 colour options.

The BS6 Radeon Special Edition comes in 2 colour options - Chrome Black and Chrome White - whereas the BS6 Radeon Base Edition is available in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red and Titanium Grey.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

