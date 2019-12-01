TVS Apache series and NTORQ 125 to be sold via flagship store in Guatemala

TVS Motor Company and CADISA have announced the opening of its flagship showroom in Guatemala City. CADISA represents TVS across Guatemala and El Salvador.

The new outlet will be used for products such as the TVS Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V and the NTORQ 125. The new flagship showroom in Guatemala City will be one of the largest TVS-exclusive stores in Central America and the first of the three upcoming flagship showrooms. It will be equipped with complete service and spare support.

The new store will serve as a benchmark for all retail outlets of TVS Motor Company in Guatemala and El Salvador. Apart from the flagship store, TVS Motor Company's products will be present at 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala.

TVS Motor Company aims to address the specific needs of customers across different segments with the launch of the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V and the NTORQ 125. Speaking about the inauguration of the flagship store and new products in the region, R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said:

We will also be launching four aspirational products for the market which range from a 310cc super-premium motorcycle to a 125cc performance scooter with connected technology. These products will address the specific needs of customers across different segments and are sure to carve a niche for themselves in the market.

TVS Motor Company recently updated its Indian portfolio with the launch of BS-VI compliant Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V that benefit from an LED headlight and SmartXonnect Bluetooth.

The carburettor model has been discontinued from India and the BS-VI compliant model is only available with a fuel injector equipped motor. The 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine makes 20.5 PS of peak power and 16.8 Nm of torque. While the peak power is identical to the BS-IV version, the maximum torque output has come down on the new model. The BS-IV version made 18.1 Nm of peak torque.

The BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V also makes relatively lower power and torque output than its predecessor. The 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine pumps out 16.02 PS (vs. 16.80 PS) of peak power and 14.2 Nm (vs. 14.8 Nm) of maximum torque.