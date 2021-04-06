TVS Apache RTR 180 Transformed into Aggressive Streetfighter - Rendering

When it comes to performance, the TVS Apache RTR 180 gives some serious competition to its rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 180 and the Honda Hornet 2.0. Its 177.4cc single-cylinder engine pumps out 16.79PS of max power and 15.5Nm of peak torque that provides all the grunt the motorcycle needs to give its opponents a hard time. However, perhaps, we can’t say the same thing with confidence if we bring aesthetics into the equation.

Of course, the design of the TVS Apache RTR 180 serves multiple purposes other than cosmetically uplifting the motorcycle, which it doesn’t, by the way. For instance, the large fuel tank extensions are said to channel air towards the engine and help maintain optimal operating temperatures. But they look disproportionate. The hard truth is that the Apache RTR 180 fails to attract many eyeballs; unlike this digital rendering that has been created by “Abin Designs”. While this layout might not be feasible in the real world, it surely enhances the motorcycle’s visual appeal.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Fitted w/ Xpulse Suspension, NS200 Carb & More

In this digital rendering, we can see that the front end of the TVS Apache RTR 180 has been lowered down a bit for a sportier stance. The shape of the headlamp has been altered that imparts a sharper face to the motorcycle. And to match this trait, the fuel tank extensions have been revised accordingly. The new shape of the fuel tank hints at different rider ergonomics. To add more sportiness, the tail section has been raised and the upswept angle of the exhaust has been changed.

Careful observation of the TVS Apache RTR 180 rendering reveals that the front braking system consists of two rotors. The conventional telescopic front forks have been replaced by a pair of USDs. Similarly, the rear twin shock absorbers have given away for a monoshock unit. We can also see that the alloy wheels are different, the rear section is revamped and missing a fender, and the tyres appear a bit wider.

We find this rendering of the TVS Apache RTR 180 to be attention-grabbing. What do you guys make of it? Share your opinions with us in the comments section below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.