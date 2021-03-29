TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Fitted w/ Xpulse Suspension, NS200 Carb & More

To make his TVS Apache RTR 200 4V a more capable off-road machine, an owner has made certain changes to the motorcycle. All the modifications have been shown in this video that has been uploaded by YouTuber "Bigbang Biker". You’d be surprised to see what all alterations have been incorporated in this Apache RTR 200. Let’s check them out.

Perhaps, the most prominent and important modification here is the suspension setup. This TVS Apache RTR 200 is using the suspension system of the Hero Xpulse 200. The stock front telescopic forks and the rear monoshock have been replaced by those of the off-road-focused Xpulse. This would not only help the Apache handle various terrain conditions better but also provide higher ground clearance.

The owner of the TVS Apache RTR 200 has also done away with the stock carburettor of the motorcycle. The motorcycle now has a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 carb that has been tuned in accordance with the high-performance K&N air filter. Moving on, the rider footpegs installed here are borrowed from a Royal Enfield Himalayan whereas the rearview mirrors and turn signals are from a KTM Duke.

The modified TVS Apache RTR 200 also has an aftermarket single-piece handlebar that replaces the clip-on handlebars that come fitted from the factory. We can also see knuckle guards installed, too. The front fender seems to be an aftermarket unit and goes well with the overall theme of the motorcycle. At the front, a set of auxiliary lights are present. And at the back, we have the tail tidy taken from a Pulsar NS200. The Apache is also using dual-purpose tyres. Some of the other mods include a mobile holder, hazard lights, a smartphone charger, and several stickers.

With these modifications, the entire stance of the TVS Apache RTR 200 has changed. From a naked, urban motorcycle, it has transformed into an off-road capable two-wheeler. What do you have to say about this particular Apache? Do share your opinions with us in the comments below.

