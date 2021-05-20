TVS Apache RTR 160 Supermoto Version Digitally Conceptualised

The TVS Apache RTR 160 has always been a performer. It ticked almost all the right boxes to be a brilliant street motorcycle for the Indian market, although its styling hasn’t been its prime forte. Considering its peppy performance, capable chassis, and nimble handling characteristics, we always thought that the Apache RTR 160 could be much more than a naked streetfighter. Perhaps, a Supermoto bike? Here’s a digital representation of the same.

An automotive artist with an Instagram handle “Abin Designs” has digitally conceptualised the TVS Apache RTR 160 Supermoto version. We can see in the rendering that even though the motorcycle has a new appearance and stance, it doesn’t fail to remind us about its parent model. Some of the eye-catching features of this Supermoto machine include golden USD forks at the front, knuckle guards, wider tyres, and redesigned exhaust.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 180 Transformed into Aggressive Streetfighter - Rendering

The front end of the TVS Apache RTR 160 Supermoto version in the rendering flaunts its reasonably-sized halogen headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. They are quite similar to the ones which we can find in the actual Apache RTR 160. Other parts that have been carried forward from the stock motorcycle include the fuel tank, belly pan, seat, split pillion grab rails, and tail tidy.

We like how the small beak, blacked-out fender, redesigned visor, and golden USD forks give the TVS Apache RTR 160 Supermoto version a bold and muscular look. The new exhaust system also imparts a sportier visual appeal. The twin rear shock absorbers have been replaced by a monoshock. The swingarm has been altered as well. For the brakes, the front rotor remains unchanged, however, the radial caliper installed is new.

Overall, we find the Supermoto version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 to be pretty impressive. It certainly is an attention-seeker. The changes that have been implemented suit the character of the motorcycle well. What do you have to say about this concept? Drop a comment below and let us know.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.