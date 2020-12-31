TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Hero Xtreme 160R rival) launched in Bangladesh

After winning many hearts here in India, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now ready to spread its magic in Bangladesh as well. The Hero Xtreme 160R rival has been launched in the neighbouring country.

Apart from its peppy performance, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is also known for several interesting features including the Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect*. This makes the 160cc motorcycle the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh, Mr R. Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said:

We are delighted to introduce the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with first-of-its-kind TVS SmartXonnect* two-wheeler connected cluster in Bangladesh. The TVS Apache series recently crossed a milestone of over 4 million global customers, and we are grateful to our customers in the country. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh.

The TVS SmartXonnect* technology shows a plethora of information to the rider such as race telemetry, lean angle, turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning and assist. There’s a dedicated control switch on the handlebar to access these features.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Features

Stylish LED headlamp

Attractive LED DRLs

Dual-barrel exhaust

Alloy wheels

Sporty design

Aggressive-looking fuel tank extensions

Powering the Apache RTR 160 4V is a 160cc single-cylinder engine that has 4 valves. It is an oil-cooled mill which has been tuned to produce 16.05 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed slick gearbox.

In Bangladesh, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in two variants - disc and drum - and 3 colour options namely Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

*Patent Pending