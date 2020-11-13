25 units of TVS Apache RTR 160 delivered to Bengaluru Police Dept

TVS has announced that it has delivered 25 units of the Apache RTR 160 to the Bengaluru Police Department. The Hosur-based company said that this is its gesture to show its commitment to supporting frontline workers.

All the 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles were handed over by Meghashyam Dighole, Head - Marketing - Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, in the presence of Karnataka Home Minister - Basavaraj Bommai, as well as Commissioner of Police, Bangalore - Kamal Pant.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in two variants - drum and disc. It is unclear at this moment as to which model has been donated to the Bengaluru Police Department. Well, whatever the case may be, all the 25 units of the motorcycle are in stock condition.

Powering them is a 159.7cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine that produces 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS uses its Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology which improves the bike’s performance as well as fuel efficiency.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 comes with a pair of LED DRLs that enhances its front appearance by adding an aggressive look. We also have an LED taillamp. The motorcycle also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 and top speed recorder.

Some of the other TVS Apache RTR 160 features include:

Attractive graphics

Sporty engine cowl

Segment-first glide through technology

Single-channel Super-Moto ABS

Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp has carried out a similar initiative. The company has recently delivered 751 units of the Hero Glamour to the Karnataka Police Department. The 125cc motorcycles do not feature any specific visual changes and thus are expected to be used for patrolling purposes by the Police personnel.

