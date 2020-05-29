Triumph Tiger 900 pre-bookings commence ahead of launch - Report

The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India very soon. The pre-bookings for the adventure motorcycle have been opened.

Earlier this month, Triumph released a teaser image of the Tiger 900 revealing that the feature-laden ADV will soon reach the dealerships. Now, it has started accepting the pre-bookings of the dual-sport motorbike for a token amount of INR 50,000.

The Triumph Tiger 900 is one of the highly-awaited motorcycles of the year. It is a major step up from the Tiger 800, the model it will replace. Triumph has implemented a plethora of changes to ensure that the new Tiger 900 has all the necessary ammunition to make it a very capable adventure motorcycle.

Powering the Triumph Tiger 900 is a BS6 888 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine which has a firing order of 1-3-2 that results in a unique exhaust note that should be appreciated by the enthusiasts. This liquid-cooled mill also has several lightweight components such as the T-plane triple crankshaft, which have helped the company to save 2.5 kg on the bike’s overall weight. The Triumph Tiger 900 has 95 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque.

Triumph has also worked on the aesthetics of the Tiger 900. The motorcycle has an aggressive front end thanks to the design of the headlamp and the short beak. Also, the eyebrow-like LED DRL adds to the overall mean appearance. Speaking of LEDs, the Tiger 900 has full-LED lighting. It also features a 7-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster that comes with My Triumph connectivity system.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple R to be launched in June

The Triumph Tiger 900 has two genres, road-biased GT line and off-road focussed Rally range. Internationally, the bike has a total of 6 variants. Only 3 variants are expected in India and the top-of-the-line Tiger 900 Rally Pro should be one of them.

In other news, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black will be launched in India next month.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: drivespark.com]