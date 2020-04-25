Triumph plans to launch the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black in India in June. Both the motorcycles will be BS6-compliant.

As the name suggests, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black features various blacked-out parts - engine, wheels, mirrors, indicators and exhaust tailpipes. This treatment makes the retro-looking motorcycle a bit sportier. Other than the blacked-out theme, the rest of the bike is identical to the standard model. The same changes are applicable to the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black.

The Bonneville T100 uses a 900 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled BS6 engine. This parallel-twin mill produces 55 PS of power and 76.73 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Bonneville T120 is powered by a 1,200 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It is a BS6-compliant mill which churns out 80 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph is yet to reveal the official specs of the BS6 versions of the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black, but we expect them to have output figures similar to those of the standard variants, which have been upgraded to BS6.

Triumph currently has four BS6 models in its Modern Classic range including the Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Bonneville T100, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Triumph Speedmaster. With the launch of the new Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black, the iconic British brand will have a total of six BS6 products in the Modern Classic line-up. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS and the mighty Triumph Rocket 3 are also BS6-compliant models.

As per the latest reports, Triumph is expected to price the upcoming Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black on par with the standard variants. The BS6 Bonneville T100 and BS6 Bonneville T120 currently cost INR 8.87 lakh* and INR 9.97 lakh* respectively, but they're likely to get a price hike in July.