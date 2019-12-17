Triumph Tiger 800 XCx (outgoing model) available with benefits worth INR 1.66 lakh

Triumph has announced special benefits worth INR 1.66 lakh on the off-road spec Tiger 800 XCx (BS-IV/outgoing) model in India. The discount is most likely an exercise to clear the existing inventory of vehicles before the BS-VI compliant Tiger 900 lands. The special benefits are available on select models, and the offer is valid for December 2019.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launched in India, priced at INR 18 lakh

While the company has not listed the details about all the benefits available under the offer, a pair of hard panniers seem to be part of the options. The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx's ex-showroom price is INR 14,03,500*.

Triumph unveiled the next-generation Tiger range earlier this month - the Tiger 900. The latest iterations of the middleweight adventure tourer motorcycles feature signification visual and mechanical upgrades over the models they replace. The nomenclature, too, has undergone a change.

For starters, the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 range will be available in five variants – Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. The base variant (Tiger 900) and the GT variant are designed for the road. The Rally variants, as their names suggest, are designed to go off the tarmac.

The feature list has significantly changed, and the new off-road series packs cross-spoke design that is compatible with tubeless tyres. The outgoing XC-series used conventional spokes. Other key upgrades to the 2020 range include full LED lighting, updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation system, 5-way joystick, electronic cruise control, heated grips, twin radiator setup and leaner design.

Mechanical specifications on the 2020 range include a Euro-V (the equivalent of BS-VI) compliant 888 cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder, 12-valve, DOHC motor that delivers 95.2 PS/93.9 BHP of peak power at 8,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The three-cylinder mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from slip and an assist clutch and an optional quick-shifter (standard on Pro models).

Also Read: First Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle to be ready by 2022

The Indian launch details for the Triumph Tiger 900 are not available, although we expect an early- to mid-2020 arrival. Once launched, the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 series will compete with the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950, BMW F 850 GS/GS Adventure, KTM 790 Adventure (yet to be launched) and Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L (yet to be launched).