2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched - Price, Bookings, & More

After making the international audience go wow earlier this week, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has now made its way into the Indian market. It sits at the top of the brand’s Roadster line-up which also includes the Triumph Street Triple models and the upcoming Trident 660.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Price in India

Triumph has launched the 2021 Speed Triple in India at INR 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom). There’s only a single variant of the motorcycle, available in two colour options - Sapphire Black with red and silver graphics, and Matte Silver Ice with black, silver, and yellow graphics. Triumph is also offering several optional accessories such as frame protectors, fork protectors, tank pad, and more. The new Speed Triple comes with a 16,000km service interval and a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty. Bookings are now open.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Specs

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most powerful, dynamic, and technologically advanced Speed Triple ever! Its 1160cc in-line 3-cylinder engine has been built from the ground up using insights from Triumph’s Moto2 race engine programme. The entire unit is significantly more compact, lighter, and more responsive compared to the previous model’s engine. It has been calibrated to pump out a healthy 180PS of max power at 10,750rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9000rpm. There’s a 6-speed gearbox that comes along with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Features

Following into the footsteps of the Street Triple line-up, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features new twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs depicting as its eyebrows. This combination imparts an aggressive look to the front of the motorcycle. Triumph has also reworked the rider ergonomics for a more dominant and purposeful riding position. The 2021 Speed Triple also uses an all-new lightweight chassis. No wonder the motorbike tips the scale at 198kg (wet), 10kg lighter than the previous model.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Electronics

Triumph has developed a new 5-in TFT display for the 2021 Speed Triple. It has an improved user interface and an optically bonded screen for excellent visibility. It also features My Triumph Connectivity System that allows smartphone integration for turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, phone control, and music operation. For electronic rider aids, there’s the latest generation switchable optimised cornering traction control, cornering ABS, front-wheel lift control, and 5 riding modes. Triumph has also added full keyless system.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Rivals in India

The latest roadster from the iconic British brand will lock horns with the likes of the upcoming Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, and the recently launched Kawasaki Z H2.

