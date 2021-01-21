2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS specs leaked; to produce 180 PS!

Triumph had released the first official teaser video of the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS earlier this month. The footage included the exhaust note which was more than sufficient to give goosebumps to the enthusiast. The British motorcycle giant also announced that the new Speed Triple will be globally unveiled on 26 January 2021. While we were impatiently waiting for the date to arrive, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS specs have been leaked!

The leaked image appears to have been of the new Speed Triple’s brochure. And the fact that it also contains a picture of the upcoming motorcycle that shows its side profile, cements the authenticity. It clearly shows that the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS would make a whopping 180 PS of max power at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of ground-breaking peak torque at 9000 rpm. We can also spot the seat height (830mm) of the motorcycle as well as its expected colour options (Sapphire Black and Matte Silver Ice).

For reference, the previous model of the Speed Triple had 150 PS and 116 Nm. One of the reasons behind the increased power output of the new model is the higher displacement (from 1050cc to 1160cc). As they say, there’s no replacement for displacement, right?

The picture of the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS on the leaked image tells us that the motorcycle will also feature several new visual as well as mechanical changes. For example, the rear subframe appears to be a brand-new unit, the bodywork is fully revised, the engine casing is different, thus, pointing out that Triumph could have built an all-new motor from ground up for the 2021 Speed Triple.

Well, these were some huge figures to swallow, right? Now, the longing for the new Speed Triple’s unveiling has become more unbearable! And we can’t wait for Triumph to bring the bike here in India.

