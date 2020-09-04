Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch Date Announced, DETAILS HERE!

The all-new Triumph Rocket 3 has two variants - R and GT. The former is a muscular roadster whereas the latter is inclined more towards touring. While Triumph launched the Rocket 3 R in India late last year at INR 18 lakh*, the company did not bring the GT model in our country. Now, it seems that after all those months, Triumph is ready to launch the Rocket 3 GT as well.

Triumph India has released a teaser video of the upcoming Rocket 3 GT on its social media channels. The teaser video reveals that the British motorcycle manufacturer will launch the touring variant of the Rocket in India on 10 September. Just like some of the previous Triumph launches, this one, too, will take place digitally.

To do justice to the moniker ‘Rocket’, Triumph has used a gigantic 2.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine which propels the nearly 300 kg motorcycle forward with the help of a whopping 167 PS of maximum power and Earth-shattering 221 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit.

Most of the features between the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT are identical. Triumph has made certain amendments to make the latter more suitable for touring. For example, the Rocket 3 GT has a relaxed riding position thanks to the forward-set footpegs and touring-styled handlebar. The GT also gets heated grips, adjustable pillion footpegs, more comfortable seat with a backrest for the pillion, and a taller windscreen for easy highway cruising.

Some of the other key features of the Triumph Rocket 3 GT include:

Twin-LED headlamps with attractive LED DRLs

Single-sided swingarm

Unique-looking exhaust

Traction control

Four riding modes

Cornering ABS

Hill-hold assist

TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity

While Triumph has not announced the price of the Rocket 3 GT, considering that its roadster version costs INR 18 lakh*, this one is expected to be slightly more expensive.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.