New Triumph Trident design prototype unveiled, launch in 2021

Triumph has become one of the most popular premium motorcycle brands in India. Its products such as the Street Triple RS, Tiger 900, and the entire Bonneville range have been quite successful in gathering the kind of attention the British brand was expecting to receive from the Indian audience. Yes, Triumph motorcycles boast of quality, performance, and high-end technologies, but apart from that, it has been the pricing which has played a key role in the company's success in our country.

And, perhaps, Triumph has realised that aggressive pricing is important not just for the Indian market but for most of the international grounds as well. Probably, that's why the company has been working on a brand-new motorcycle, something that will be light on the pocket but does not compromise on the quality and performance standards of Triumph. As a result, the new Triumph Trident was born.

Triumph has unveiled the new Trident design prototype at the London Design Museum. It is a result of 4 years of hard work by a dedicated team at the company's global headquarters in the UK. The Triumph Trident has design cues borrowed from the current Street Triple line-up. Being a roadster, it is expected to provide a relaxed and upright (or maybe slightly lean-forward) riding position.

Speaking about the Triumph Trident at the unveiling event, Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, said:

The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride. With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple's muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the easy handling and quality Triumph is known for - at a price that's really competitive.

Triumph says that the Trident's engine has been built completely from scratch, however, the company did not reveal any specifications. It is being speculated that the motor will be an inline 3-cylinder unit with new and lightweight components. The displacement could be in the 600-650cc range.

When launched, the Triumph Trident will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Z650 and Yamaha MT-07, which are twin-cylinders motorcycles. The Trident will also lock horns with the Honda CB650R which uses an inline 4-cylinder engine.

Triumph has revealed that the new Trident will be manufactured at its production facility in Thailand. This means that the British company is likely to launch the new motorcycle here in India as well. Speaking of launch, no details regarding the same have been shared. But looking at all the information that has been revealed so far, the Triumph Trident appears to be one promising and fun-to-ride motorcycle and should make it to the showrooms sometime in 2021.

