Triumph to launch two new motorcycles in India by June 2020

Triumph Motorcycles will be launching two new motorcycles in India by June 2020, as per a new report from LiveMint. At least one of these is expected to be the BS-VI compliant version of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. The second bike is expected to be the new Triumph Tiger 900 which was showcased first earlier this month.

The company aims to sell over 1,000 units in India this fiscal (Triumph Motorcycle follows the financial year from 1 July to 30 June). The rest of the range will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms in March 2020. Earlier this month, Triumph unveiled the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 with the world’s largest series production engine.

The report adds that the two new products are models which comprise almost 45% of the company’s volumes. With the Tiger 800 and Street Triple being the star sellers for the company in the past, it all but confirms that the two new products are the Tiger 900 and Street Triple RS.

Competing with the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821 and the MV Agusta Brutale 800, the Triumph Street Triple RS gets a cosmetic makeover. The revised front fascia features new LED headlights, redesigned Daytime Running Lights, a new fly-screen and a more pronounced air intake. The 765 cc in-line three-cylinder motor is fitted with a new exhaust cam and new machining on the crankshaft, clutch and balancer. The engine produces the same 123 PS of power and an increased 79 Nm of torque (up by 2 Nm).

The second product, the Triumph Tiger 900, emerges with not just a styling upgrade but also a bigger engine and additional features. Powering this adventure tourer is an 888 cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder mill producing 95.2 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque. Besides that, the road-biased variants will get Marzochhi sourced setup, while the off-road biased models get a Showa sourced suspension setup.

While the 2020 Triumph Street Triple BS-VI is expected to be launched in India in January 2020, while the Triumph Tiger 900 is expected to be introduced around June 2020.

