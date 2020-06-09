Triumph Bonneville T100 Black & Bonneville T120 Black to be launched on 12 June

The launch date of the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black has been revealed. The black editions of the British brand’s modern classic motorcycles will be introduced in India on 12 June 2020.

As per earlier reports, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black were scheduled to be launched in India in June. However, the exact launch date wasn’t known. Yesterday, the British two-wheeler company took to its social media channels and released a teaser image that includes a silhouette of the brand’s one of the modern classic motorcycles. The picture also says #THEBLACKICONS and has a date as well - 12 June 2020. All this indicates that it is the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black that Triumph is talking about here and, thus, both the bikes will be launched in India this Friday (12 June).

As the names suggest, the black editions of the Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 feature several blacked-out parts to add more sportiness to the modern classic motorcycles. These parts include the engine, wheels, mirrors, indicators and exhaust tailpipes. Other than that, both the bikes are identical to their standard models.

The Bonneville T100 is powered by a 900 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled BS6 engine which produces 55 PS of power and 76.73 Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Bonneville T120 has a bigger and more powerful 1,200 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It is a BS6-compliant mill which churns out 80 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph hasn’t revealed the official specs of the BS6 versions of the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black yet. However, their output figures are likely to be similar to those of the standard variants, which have been upgraded to BS6.

In other news, the first offspring of the Bajaj-Triumph joint venture will be launched as per the original schedule. The development of the motorcycle hasn’t been affected significantly by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

