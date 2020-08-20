The Triumph Bonneville moniker has complete 61 years of existence. To celebrate this occasion, the British company has announced a special offer for its customers. Under this offer, Triumph is providing free accessories worth INR 61,000 on its entire Bonneville range of motorcycles.

It is to be noted that this special offer is valid only for the month of August. It covers the entire Triumph Bonneville range which includes the Street Twin, Bonneville T100 and T120, and Speedmaster. If you have been planning to buy any of these motorcycles, now would be a good time to make the purchase.

Triumph has recently launched the BS6 model of the Street Twin. The 900cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine of the motorcycle has 8 valves and a 270-degree crank angle. It is tuned to produce a maximum power of 65 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque is generated at 3,700 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox has a multi-plate assist clutch. The BS6 Triumph Street Twin has 3 colour options - Jet Black, Matte Ironstone, and Korosi Red. The first one costs INR 7.45 lakh* whereas the remaining two will set you back by INR 7.58 lakh*.

Apart from the BS6 Street Twin, Triumph has also launched the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster in our country. The more eco-friendly motorcycle has been priced at INR 11.33 lakh* which is the same price at which the outgoing BS4 model used to sell. The Bonneville Speedmaster is powered by a BS6-complaint 1,200cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is capable of churning out 78 bhp of maximum power at 6,250 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit. Apart from the BS6 engine, the new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets an added Cobalt Blue/Jet Black dual-tone colour option.